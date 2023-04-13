Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden Involvement in Trump Raid 'Banana Republic Stuff'

Reports the Biden administration involved itself in the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is "banana republic stuff," says former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

"We're talking about fundamental values of America, you know the freedoms that people came here for, and we're just sitting here twiddling our thumbs while they fizzle away, and we can't do this," Carson said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"This is banana republic stuff and I think we've lost so much respect in the world. No one really cares what we have to say anymore. I just hope we can last long enough to get some solid leadership."

America First Legal, citing internal government documents related to the 2022 raid released through a Freedom of Information Act request, said the FBI initially obtained access to Trump records through a "special access request" from the Biden White House.

The report contradicts claims from the Biden administration that they found out about the raid on social media.

"The evidence further suggests that Biden officials in the Executive Office of the President and the Department of Justice unlawfully abused their power and then lied about it to the American people," said Reed D. Rubinstein, America First Legal senior counselor and director of oversight and investigations. "This government, it seems, acknowledges no limits on its power to harass, intimidate, and silence its political opponents."

According to Fox News, records show that John Laster, "the Archives' official responsible for administering access requests for presidential records," was involved in the request despite the Archives' previously claiming it had "not been involved in the DOJ investigation."

