Ben Carson Lashes Out at CRT for Robbing Children of Hope

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson wrote an opinion article in Fox News on Monday stating that society cannot allow critical race theory (CRT) "to rob American children of that same hope that was instilled in me" growing up as a poor black youth in Detroit.

Carson wrote that CRT is "the vanguard of a radical, revolutionary movement that seeks to overthrow the established order in every area of society, including capitalism itself," warning that "this divisive ideology seeks to replace the traditional American value of equality of opportunity with a regime that assumes all White people are racist oppressors and labels all racial minorities as victims."

Carson pointed out that "while the classical Marxism from which CRT was born focuses on class conflict, CRT substitutes class for race, wholly ignoring the demonstrated failure of Marxist ideologies - unlike the people of Cuba who are protesting against Marxist failures at this very moment."

Carson, who was HUD secretary in the Trump administration, accused CRT proponents of engaging in blatant racism and said they blame all racial disparities on racism, which he stressed is an assertion that is not backed by the evidence.

"Research has shown that factors such as the presence of a stable two-parent family, educational choices and economic prosperity, among others, account for the large bulk of observed racial differences, rather than the boogeyman of racism," Carson wrote, concluding that "CRT and antiracism are founded on racist, conspiratorial drivel."

He wrote that "the results of this extremist ideology have been devastating," claiming that "the massive rioting in Portland and other parts of the country, whose damage has made them the most costly riots in U.S. history, are the fruits of a generation raised on racial grievance indoctrination."

Making matter worse, Carson said that "big city prosecutors, also steeped in CRT ideology, are often letting violent rioters go free. This does nothing more than free criminals to continue menacing their communities and victimize the very disadvantaged populations the radicals claim to be protecting."

However, Carson did point out that "if there’s any silver lining in the Marxist’s aggressive zeal to force CRT on our communities, it’s that their efforts are waking up the nation like few issues in recent memory, mobilizing citizens around the country to engage school boards and local governments to remove racist conspiracy theories like CRT from schools, businesses and government."

He said that "this renewed engagement could be a promising first step in eroding the decades-long dominance of Marxism in American education."