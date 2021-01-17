New WH Comm Head Says Biden Wants Congress To Juggle His Agenda, Impeachment

President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to do its “constitutional duty” on impeachment, but at the same time work on his plan to give Americans more coronavirus relief money — and vaccines, incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Sunday.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Bedingfield said the mechanics and logistics of the impeachment are “up to congressional leadership.”

“He hopes that the Congress will be able to … discharge its constitutional duty while simultaneously being able to focus on the business of the American people,” she said. “He hopes that [Congress] will be able to immediately take up this package, the American rescue package he laid out at the end of last week, and start to move forward on getting that money out the door in order to get a comprehensive vaccine distribution program set up.”

“This plan reflects the urgent needs, the things that people need right now,” she added.

According to Bedingfield, Biden still intends to have the inauguration held outside the Capitol, but that meetings will be held beforehand about security in light of the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I think that will send an incredibly important visual image to the world about the resilience of American democracy,” she said of maintaining the traditional location of the inauguration.

“Our plan and our expectation is that President-elect Biden will put his hand on the bible with his family outside on the west side of the Capitol on the 20th,” she said.

But, she added, “We are making preparations. We'll begin meeting [Monday], daily meetings with the outgoing leadership in national security and law enforcement to ensure that we're preparing for any scenario that should arise after noon on Jan. 20.”

