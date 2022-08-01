RNC's McDaniel: 'Moderate' Joe? How About a Cultural Revolution?

Once upon a time, Americans generally agreed on a few fundamental truths.

We believed America was a good country and that students should be taught to love — not loathe — their nation. That childhood innocence should be protected.

That women’s sports and spaces should be reserved for women.

Today, progressives can’t (or won't) even define what a "woman" is.

Democrats have moved so far left in just the past decade that their party is unrecognizable.

Worse, the left’s divisive agenda is tearing apart the fabric of our nation.

Americans have had enough.

Consider what kids are learning in the classroom.

The New York Times’ radical "1619 Project" — which has been used in some 4,500 K-12 classrooms — claims America’s true Founding was not the Declaration of Independence in 1776, but rather the arrival of the first slave ship in North America.

Our country, it asserts, is irredeemably racist and must be razed and rebuilt.

No wonder 64% of young people say they don’t feel proud to be American.

On top of that, children as young as four years old are being taught to identify "racist" family members while white students are being told "it's not your fault for having white privilege, but it is your fault if you choose to ignore it."

When race essentialism isn’t being shoved down their throats, kids are being fed woke gender ideology. One middle school in Wisconsin went so far as to file sexual harassment charges against three eighth graders because they failed to use a classmates’

"preferred pronouns."

This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination.

But concerned parents have little recourse. Joe Biden and his administration are fully onboard with these trends.

In April, Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra answered an unequivocal "Yes," when asked if he favored taxpayer dollars going towards sex reassignment surgeries for minors.

Last month, senior HHS official Rachel Levine advocated for puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for kids. Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Biden administration promoted a website to help girls age 15 and under "bypass" legally-required parental approval for abortions.

And if you’re worried about your daughter being forced to compete against biological male athletes who claim to identify as female, good luck. Not only has Biden refused to protect girls’ and women’s sports, he’s actively destroying them.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the White House proposed changes that would redefine biological sex to equate it with "gender identity," undermining the very purpose of this legislation.

When concerned parents speak out at school board meetings, they find themselves targets of an FBI investigation.

Meanwhile, Democrats have gone berserk over the Supreme Court’s decision to send the abortion question back to the people.

Left-wing activists have targeted the homes of Supreme Court justices for weeks, and one even attempted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Radical abortion advocate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., recently attacked pregnancy resource centers, saying we need to "shut them down" in the wake of the Court’s ruling.

Biden declared war on these nonprofits by directing his administration to investigate crisis pregnancy centers. Apparently, because these organizations don’t offer abortions, they shouldn’t be allowed to provide testing, ultrasounds, baby clothes, formula, diapers, parenting and finance classes, counseling, career assistance, or shelter either.

In fact, Democrats have become so radical that they refuse to back any limitations on abortion, including up to the moment of birth and after. They’ve even blocked legislation banning infanticide.

That’s dramatically out of step with the majority of Americans who support significant limits on abortion.

As a mother of two, I think I speak for moms and dads all over the country when I say we will not co-parent with government bureaucrats.

We will not stand idly by while our children are taught to be ashamed of their country or exposed to sexually explicit propaganda.

We won’t allow our daughters to have opportunities taken away from them.

And we don’t believe in abortion on-demand. These are fundamental issues at stake.

It’s part of the reason why so many voters switched their affiliation to the GOP.

They know Republicans are the party of parents and patriotism.

And in less than 100 days, they’ll make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Ronna McDaniel has been chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017. Previously, she was chair of the Michigan GOP (2015-2017).