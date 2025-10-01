BBC: Hamas Likely to Reject Trump Gaza Peace Plan

Hamas terrorists are reportedly likely to reject President Donald Trump's 20-point peace proposal to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining 48 hostages.

A senior Hamas official told the BBC that the proposal's framework "serves Israel's interests," while "ignoring those of the Palestinian people."

The official added that Hamas will not accept terms that call for disarmament and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

The terrorists also do not want to hand over all of the hostages in one move because it would erase their only bargaining chip, the BBC added.

However, other reports suggested that pressure from Arab countries was forcing Hamas to consider Trump's plan.

Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey have urged Hamas to respond positively to the plan by Wednesday evening local time, according to Arab mediators, Reuters reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas indicated it was open to accepting Trump's peace plan but asked for more time to review its conditions.

The Journal, though, reported Hamas told mediators that releasing all 48 hostages within 72 hours, as stipulated in Trump's plan, would be difficult because the group in recent weeks had lost contact with some members holding a number of them.

On Monday, Trump proposed a "Gaza Peace Panel" that he said he would personally lead, with the goal of halting hostilities in Gaza, overseeing humanitarian recovery, and laying the groundwork for stable, long-term governance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later joined Trump at a White House press conference to announce the plan.

Hamas' Gaza military commander, Ez al-Din al-Haddad, is thought to be determined to keep fighting rather than accept the plan, BBC reported. The outlet added the terrorist group's members outside Gaza have limited influence because they do not have direct control over the hostages.

Hamas also questions whether Israel will end military operations once it has received the hostages.

Israel began its military campaign in Gaza in response to the terrorists' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel where roughly 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.