Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: Cheney's Alignment With Pelosi Is Shocking

Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk told Newsmax he was "shocked" when he heard the former Chair of the House Republican Conference, Rep. Liz Cheney, aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and agreed to serve on her Jan. 6 investigative committee.

Appearing on "Stinchfield" Friday, Loudermilk said of Cheney, "she took one of the Democrats' spots on that committee. You see, it was going to be eight Democrats and five Republicans. She's actually filling one of the Democrats' spots, and ... I really don't know what to say to her right now because I'm in so much shock."

Pelosi selected Wyoming's Cheney, who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump, to serve on the select committee. Cheney has commented on the events surrounding Jan. 6, saying, "What happened on Jan. 6 can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious and nonpartisan manner."

Loudermilk asserted that those who came into the Capitol on Jan. 6. have not been given the same treatment as those who rioted in the name of left-wing causes.

"The Democrats, they're not about equal justice," Loudermilk said. "Look at the second impeachment trial. If there was no other reason to vote against the impeachment, [it's] because there was no due process at all.

"The investigation into Jan. 6 had not hardly begun before they were already trying to impeach the president for it, and then we started finding out information that this was an organized attack.

"Look, these were people in tactical gear," Loudermilk added. "So the facts that we're finding out don't justify the actions they took, and I think what they're trying to do now is keep that narrative alive, even though the facts do not play out."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here