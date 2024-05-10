Trump: Son Barron Lives to Give Me Political Advice

Donald Trump says his 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, likes to give him political advice.

"He's seen it. He doesn't have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn't have to hear much. But he's, he's a great guy," Trump told "Kayal and Company" on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Friday. "He's a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.

"And he's really been a great student," he continued. "And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'"

Barron on Thursday was selected by the Florida GOP as an at-large delegate for Florida at the Republican National Convention, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 on March 20 and is graduating from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son's graduation.