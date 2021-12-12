Barrasso: Next Debt Limit Vote Will Have No GOP Support

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday defended his vote with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and a dozen other Republicans to take a step toward raising the debt ceiling.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Barrasso, who serves as Republican Conference chairman, said the next vote on the ceiling will be different.

“Every time the debt ceiling debate comes up, the goal is to get spending under control,” Barrasso said. “Democrats just want to raise spending.”

“The debt ceiling hasn't been raised yet,” he continued. “That vote is going to be next week. No Republican is going to vote for that, every Democrat is going to vote for that, the vice president is going to have to break the tie.”

According to Barrasso, Democrats “wanted a blank check” and “they're not getting it.”

“They're going to have to come up with a number,” he said. “I hear the Treasury Department is saying the number is $2 trillion, and the Democrats are going to be held accountable for all of this spending come next year's election.”

On Thursday, 14 Republican senators joined the Senate's 48 Democrats and two independents in voting to advance the first of two bills needed to increase the Treasury Department's borrowing authority under a deal crafted by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and McConnell.

The Senate voted 64-36 to clear the way for passage of the bill setting up the fast-track procedure.

Former President Donald Trump has railed at the move.

''Mitch McConnell just folded on the debt ceiling, a total victory for the Democrats — didn't use it to kill the $5 Trillion Dollar (real number!) Build Back Worse Bill that will essentially change the fabric of our country forever,'' Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement the night before the vote.

''The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand, and if not, the debt ceiling scenario would be far less destructive than the bill that will get passed,” he added.