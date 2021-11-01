Sen. Barrasso Questions BLM Director on 'Involvement in Domestic Terrorism'

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in a letter to newly appointed Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, asked about her alleged ''involvement in domestic terrorism,'' citing a 1989 incident in Clearwater National Forest in Idaho where members of an activist group spiked trees with the goal of preventing loggers from cutting them down.

"Almost four months has passed, and the Committee has still not received your responses to the follow-up questions for the record asked by its members," Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, wrote to Stone-Manning in a letter obtained by Fox News.

"Ensuring the American public has complete and full answers to these questions is important to all citizens who utilize our public lands and whose livelihoods depend on them," he continued.

The letter was a follow-up to a July note questioning Stone-Manning on her involvement in the incident, her ''conduct'' in relation to a loan she received as a Senate staffer along with ''other important matters.''

Barrasso in July wrote an op-ed opposing Stone-Manning’s nomination, saying she ''lied to the Senate about her past association with an ecoterrorist cell that hammered 500 pounds of metal spikes into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest in 1989'' and ''anonymously sent a disturbing and threatening letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of the ecoterrorists and then spent years covering up their crimes.''

Barrasso in the letter said Stone-Manning has 14 days to respond to his congressional inquiry per Department of the Interior policy.