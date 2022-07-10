Barrasso: American's 'Furious' About Inflation, Biden Admin Not Responding

Americans are “furious” about inflation — and Democrats are missing that message, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Sunday.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday, Barrasso warned Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that he and other elected Democrats will pay at the polls if they fail to respond to the issue. “American people are furious right now, and it's all about inflation. That's what this election is going to about,” he said.

He added Democrats “are trying in a hail Mary pass” with legislation that focuses on spending on Biden administration priorities.

“[Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] is once again trying this ‘build back Biden’” legislation, he charged, referring to a Biden administration spending package.

But Barrasso slammed it as “more government spending” and that it is “piling on the Green New Deal.”

“Does anybody actually believe that raising taxes by a trillion dollars is going to help inflation? Or that taxing companies that produce our oil, our gas to help that will lower the cost of energy,” he asked.

“To my friend [Democrat Sen.] Joe Manchin from West Virginia whose vote is going to be necessary for this, I remind him that [President] Joe Biden’s popularity in that state is as low as it is in Wyoming. Only 17%. Joe shouldn't walk the plank for Joe Biden,” he warned.

Barrasso also cited former President Donald Trump’s term in office for keeping inflation down, and hailed “energy dominance.”

“We need to get back to energy dominance, not energy dependence. President Trump got us there,” he said.

“The last big Democrat-only spending bill … made inflation a lot worse,” he said. “Democrats, the economists that worked for [former Presidents Bill] Clinton, [Barack] Obama said ‘don't do it.’ It's going to bring out all of this inflation. Joe Biden ignored their advice. He denied that there was inflation. The American people know what they want. … Joe Biden is not going there. No. He is going to higher taxes, more government spending, and attacking American energy. That is not the solution the American people are looking for.”

Barrasso also put out a warning that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., won’t be able to get enough Democrats to cross over and vote for her to win her primary election in November.

“I think she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary,” he said.

“There are really not that many Democrats out there,” he said. “Even the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wyoming said they are not enough Democrats to do that.”

Related Stories: