Barrasso: WH Meeting Signaled Biden's Willingness for Infrastructure Deal

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday expressed confidence a deal is close for an infrastructure plan because President Joe Biden is “interested in cutting a deal with Republicans.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Barrasso said a White House meeting on Thursday was “positive and it was about infrastructure.”

“That was the topic and I will tell you why I believe that Joe Biden is interested in cutting a deal with Republicans,” he recounted.

“We knew going in we were going to be Plan B and Plan A is still the big infrastructure deal that has very little to do with infrastructure, massive tax increases, massive spending,” he continued.

“Joe Biden and the administration realize that they cannot muster the votes that they would need even using reconciliation to get a monstrous piece done. We were talking about hard infrastructure, physical infrastructure, roads, bridges, ports, waterways, the important things, airports, things that the American people think of as infrastructure and we used as the basis of that to build it.”

He said Republicans told Biden “we are willing to work with him on the things I mentioned but we are going to leave out subsidies for electric vehicles, the green bad deal… and we will meet again on Tuesday looking to get a solution.”

But Barrasso insisted there’ll be no compromise on taxes — even if Democrats insist on an increase.

“We are not touching the Tax Cuts and Job's Act,” he said. “It was so successful in stimulating our economy in 2017. We will meet and talk about different ways to pay for the legislation going forward to make sure that we have the core infrastructure that the American people need.”

“The Democrats are divided thankfully,” he said, adding: “They know higher taxes will hurt the economy dramatically.

Barrasso also condemned Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“We need more pipelines not fewer pipelines,” he said. “Pipelines are a lifeline for our energy, for our economy and jobs and the administration has been asleep at the switch. If one pipeline goes down and causes this amount of panic and the long lines, it tells you how vulnerable we are.”

But the Senator was cautious when asked whether Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will get reelected in the wake of her defiant criticism of former President Donald Trump over his refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

“We only have a 3-member delegation. We work closely together and we are all conservative and we are fighting an administration,” he said. “We need to take back the House and take back the Senate.”