Barrasso: Biden 'Can't Hide' From Being 'President of High Gas Prices'

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday taunted President Joe Biden for being tethered to responsibility for the nation’s unprecedented sky-high gasoline prices.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Barrasso said Democrats “have a very big problem.”

“Joe Biden can't hide from the fact that he is the president of high gas prices,” Barrasso said. “And [Democrats are] looking for anyone to blame, whether it's [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, whether it's Republicans, whether it's the energy companies, whether it's COVID.”

“The Democrats have a very big problem with 40-year high inflation, highest gas prices ever,” Barrasso declared. “When Joe Biden came into office, it was $2.38 a gallon for gasoline…on polling last week, 70% of Americans say more American oil and gas and less emphasis on climate.”

Barrasso also suggested Biden needs to “lead from the front” at an upcoming meeting of NATO in Brussels.

“If he wants to lead from the front and America lead from the front rather than leading from behind, there are three specific things he needs to do, in my opinion, at NATO this week,” he said.

“He needs to tell NATO that we collectively are going to supply the people of Ukraine things that they know how to use, whether it's drones, planes, missile systems,” he said.

He said the second thing Biden would have to do is “go from Brussels to the eastern front of NATO to show the resolve of NATO and the United States' commitment as well” in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion of the country.

“And, third, he needs to say to the people of Europe who are really in a tough situation with regard to energy and the dependence that they have on Russian energy, that we are going to increase the exporting of liquified natural gas from America to them.”

According to Barrasso, Biden was slow to come to Ukraine’s aid.

“In Congress, we are trying to get the administration on board to a level that we feel we've filled the void in a bipartisan way,” he said.

“The President has had to be pushed and pulled to where he is today. It was Congress that brought about sanctions, that brought about the ban on Russian oil, that brought about weapons and all of this big aid package that I voted for a week or two ago, $13 billion.”

“So far the administration has only released $1 billion of that,” he continued.

“I think if they'd done more in sanctions, we might not have been in this situation if they had done punishing sanctions before the tanks began to roll.”

Related Stories: