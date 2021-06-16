Sen. Barrasso: Will Make Biden a 'One-Half-Term President' With 2022 Election

Sen. John Barrasso, who has vowed to make President Joe Biden a "one-half-term president" by stopping Democrats' congressional majorities through the 2022 midterm elections, said Wednesday that the upcoming election is the "way we derail this very liberal freight train heading to socialism."

"Look, Joe Biden will sign whatever Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer can put on his desk no matter how reckless, no matter how expensive it is," the Wyoming Republican said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom."

Barrasso's comments came after he last week, during an event held by the conservative Ripon Society, said that he promises to stymy Biden's presidency through the ballot box, reports Politico.

He referred to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's declaration in 2010, when he was the chamber's majority leader, that he would make then-President Barack Obama a one-term president.

"Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president," Barrasso said at the event, according to a video posted by the Ripon Society Tuesday. "I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president, and I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House."

Wednesday, Barrasso decried policies coming from the Biden administration, "whether it's open borders, higher taxes," and the issues with American energy, including the direct cyberattack on the Continental pipeline.

"Today we're importing more energy from Russia than we're using from Alaska," said Barrasso. "We were energy dominant. We're now energy-dependent. We need to continue to use energy as a massive resource. We need to stop those policies. As long as you have this freight train of Biden in the White House, Pelosi and Schumer, they will continue to try to do things like this $7 trillion massive spending that they can only pay for by raising taxes on all Americans."

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the bipartisan infrastructure deal is dead, show anchor Bill Hemmer said, and Barrasso said he does believe Democrats have the vote to pass a bill alone, even though that will be "very unpopular with the American people."

Democrats have already agreed to massive spending with their "so-called coronavirus relief, which was really a payoff to the big cities and California and Illinois and New York. They are sure going to try. Republicans are committed to stopping it. But this is why we need to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president. We need to take back the House and take back the Senate to block these horrible policies for the country."