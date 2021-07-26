×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: barrack | lobbying | trump

Trump Ally Barrack Pleads Not Guilty in UAE Lobbying Case

Trump Ally Barrack Pleads Not Guilty in UAE Lobbying Case
Thomas Barrack, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, leaves after attending a hearing at the US District Court of Eastern District of New York in Manhattan Monday. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 26 July 2021 03:03 PM

Former President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial.

Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara in Brooklyn.

The charges against Barrack, 74, included secretly lobbying the Trump administration for the UAE between 2016 and 2018, and lying to investigators about dealings with the Middle Eastern country.

Barrack chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House.

In an indictment unsealed last week, federal prosecutors accused three people - Barrack, his former employee Matthew Grimes, and an Emirati businessman - of failing to register as lobbyists, and of using their influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy in the United States.

Grimes pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges on Monday. The third defendant is at large.

Barrack founded the digital infrastructure-focused private equity firm DigitalBridge Group Inc, known as Colony Capital Inc before a rebranding announced in June.

His blank-check acquisition firm Falcon Peak Acquisition Corp withdrew an initial public offering registration on Friday after the charges were unsealed.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial.Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
barrack, lobbying, trump
197
2021-03-26
Monday, 26 July 2021 03:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved