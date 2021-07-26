Dem Ex-Sen. Barbara Boxer, 80, Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

Democrats have frequently panned Republican and conservative media narratives on crime-ridden cities, but an 80-year-old former Democrat senator was reportedly a victim of an assault and robbery Monday on the streets of Oakland, California.

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., tweeted an account on Twitter:

"Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

The incident occurred on broad daylight 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd St., according to Oakland police.

Coincidentally, earlier Monday local, county and federal law enforcement officials held a press conference on brazen, violent daylight robberies in Oakland, particularly Chinatown, KCBS Radio's Doug Sovern reported.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's spokesman Justin Berton said the mayor "was deeply troubled to learn of the assault and robbery."

"She spoke with the senator's family to extend her well wishes for a speedy recovery and was relieved to learn she was not seriously injured," Berton said. "OPD is investigating the incident and is working to collect any surveillance images from the area that will assist in their investigation."

The 80-year-old was "shaken up but not seriously hurt," according to KCBS Radio.

Jack London Square is on Oakland's south waterfront, next to Alameda, an entertainment district about 6 miles from the Oakland Athletics' baseball stadium.

Boxer held the Senate seat from 1993 to 2017 for four terms, when she was succeeded by now Vice President Kamala Harris.

Oakland police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, which is being handled by the department's robbery investigation unit, according to reports.