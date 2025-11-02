WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: barack obama | zohran mamdani | new york | endorsement | chuck schumer | democrats

Obama Refuses to Endorse Mamdani

By    |   Sunday, 02 November 2025 11:08 PM EST

Former President Barack Obama declined to endorse New York mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

Obama was in nearby Newark to campaign for New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill over the weekend, ahead of Tuesday's election, but did not come to New York City to do the same for Mamdani, though he spoke with him on the phone.

Mamdani campaign adviser Patrick Gaspard, who served as director of the White House Office of Political Affairs and U.S. Ambassador to South Africa under Obama, downplayed his lack of endorsement, telling the Post that "President Obama doesn't endorse in local races. That's a longstanding rule post-presidency. He endorses in general election races for federal office and governors. His call to Zohran is a huge boost at a critical moment and a signal to New Yorkers."

However, the Post noted that Obama's so-called "endorsement rule" appears flexible, as he has endorsed numerous mayoral candidates over the years.

Republican strategist Rob Ryan argued the nonendorsement shows "even Barack Obama realizes Mamdani is bad for New York and the Democratic Party. Obama is trying to protect other Democrats from the stain of supporting a communist for mayor in America's greatest city."

Veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, who worked on Democrat Bill Clinton's presidential reelection campaign, added to the Post that "Obama is being very careful. An Obama endorsement of Mamdani could be used against Democrats across the country next year in close elections when they're trying to back the House."

Other leading Democrats — such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, and the state's other senator, Kirsten Gillibrand — have also declined to endorse anyone in New York City's mayoral race.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Barack Obama declined to endorse New York mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani, the New York Post reported on Sunday.
barack obama, zohran mamdani, new york, endorsement, chuck schumer, democrats
283
2025-08-02
Sunday, 02 November 2025 11:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved