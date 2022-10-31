×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barack obama | joe biden | pennsylvania | campaign | midterms | dr. mehmet oz | senate

Obama, Biden to Campaign Saturday in Pennsylvania

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 01:06 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day, The Hill reported.

The two will campaign for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, as well as "Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections," the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

Senate candidate Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and is locked in an increasingly tight race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the only debate in the race, the contestants argued over fracking and crime in the state. Oz maintained Fetterman has not been forthcoming about his medical records.

Biden has visited Philadelphia multiple times this cycle, including Friday evening when he and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a fundraiser in the city to help Fetterman and Shapiro, The Hill reported.

Pennsylvania is pivotal in determining control of the Senate and is one of Democrats' few opportunities to flip a Republican seat.

Obama went on the campaign trail this past weekend. The former president traveled to Georgia to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Obama also visited Wisconsin and Michigan, The Hill reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day, The Hill reported.
barack obama, joe biden, pennsylvania, campaign, midterms, dr. mehmet oz, senate, majority
199
2022-06-31
Monday, 31 October 2022 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved