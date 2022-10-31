Obama, Biden to Campaign Saturday in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day, The Hill reported.

The two will campaign for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, as well as "Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections," the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

Senate candidate Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and is locked in an increasingly tight race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the only debate in the race, the contestants argued over fracking and crime in the state. Oz maintained Fetterman has not been forthcoming about his medical records.

Biden has visited Philadelphia multiple times this cycle, including Friday evening when he and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a fundraiser in the city to help Fetterman and Shapiro, The Hill reported.

Pennsylvania is pivotal in determining control of the Senate and is one of Democrats' few opportunities to flip a Republican seat.

Obama went on the campaign trail this past weekend. The former president traveled to Georgia to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Obama also visited Wisconsin and Michigan, The Hill reported.