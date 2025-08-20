Obama Backs Newsom's Redistricting Plan

Former President Barack Obama endorsed California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to redraw congressional districts as a counter to Republican-led redistricting efforts in Texas, calling the approach "responsible" during a fundraiser Tuesday in Massachusetts, The Hill reported.

Obama's comments came at a Martha's Vineyard event for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which raised $2 million. Also present were former Attorney General Eric Holder and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

The former president said Democrats cannot allow Republicans to tilt congressional maps without responding in kind.

"I believe that Gov. Newsom's approach is a responsible approach," Obama told the crowd, according to excerpts provided to reporters. "We're only going to do it if and when Texas and/or other Republican states begin to pull these maneuvers. Otherwise, this doesn't go into effect."

Newsom has been urging California lawmakers to find ways around the state's strict redistricting rules. His goal is to create maps more favorable to Democrats, a move he argues is necessary to balance out Texas and other Republican-controlled states that are working to expand GOP majorities in Congress.

The debate comes as both parties are maneuvering ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump, seeking to secure his party's advantage in the House, pressed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to convene lawmakers for a special session to approve new maps. The proposed Texas plan aims to flip five Democrat-held House seats, a shift that could prove pivotal in maintaining the GOP's narrow majority.

Obama, while expressing his personal preference for nonpartisan redistricting, acknowledged that Democrats face a difficult choice.

"I've had to wrestle with my preference, which would be that we don't have political gerrymandering. But what I also know is that if we don't respond effectively, then this White House and Republican-controlled state governments all across the country, they will not stop, because they do not appear to believe in this idea of an inclusive, expansive democracy," he said.

"They want to restrict it, and they're not that shy about saying so. That is not my preference, but we cannot unilaterally allow one of the two major parties to rig the game, and California is one of the states that has the capacity to offset a large state like Texas," he added.

Newsom, widely seen as a potential contender for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination, has taken a leading role in framing Democrats' response. By positioning California against Texas, he has placed himself at the center of the fight over House control.

Republican legislators in Texas, who have dominated the state for more than two decades, moved forward quickly after Democrat lawmakers ended a two-week walkout that temporarily blocked the redistricting plan, obtaining a quorum on Wednesday to vote on their redistricting plan.