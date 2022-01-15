Ex-Obama Adviser Andrew Pleads Guilty in $218K Theft Scheme

Seth Andrew, a one-time education adviser to former President Barack Obama, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud in connection to a plot to embezzle $218,000 from a network of New York City charter schools he helped start, according to the New York Post.

"Seth Andrew, 43, a former White House advisor, admitted today to devising a scheme to steal from the very same schools he helped create. Andrew now faces time in federal prison for abusing his position and robbing those he promised to help," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Andrew could face a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 14.

In April 2021, prosecutors said Andrew was arrested and accused of misappropriating funds for his Democracy Prep charter school to secure a low-interest bank loan on a multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment in 2019.

After working with the Department of Education in 2013, Andrew took a position with the Obama administration as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology. He stayed until the end of Obama's term.