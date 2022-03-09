Eric Greitens: Zuckerberg's Rigged Election Cash Lands in Mo.

If it walks like a "Zuck" and quacks like a "Zuck," it’s got to be Facebook (now Meta's) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s rigged election cash, having found and made its way right to the Show Me State.

President Donald J. Trump said that the 2020 election was rigged, and he was right. With each passing day — despite mainstream media lies — more and more evidence of fraud and abuse comes to light.

The evidence is plain to see, and that’s why more Americans today are concerned about election integrity than in November of 2020.

For example, illegal ballot-harvesting in Georgia has grabbed some of the more recent headlines. It’s important, however, to do more than focus only on the swing states.

The left launched a national campaign to influence the elections in almost every state, and that’s true as well in my home state of Missouri.

The reportage of the present day shows just how much money tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg spent to influence elections in Missouri in 2020; and it’s yet another smoking gun which shows that President Trump was right.

In 2020, Zuckerberg funneled $9 million of his "Zuckerbucks" into Missouri elections.

He called them "COVID-19 response grants."

However, where this money went seemed to have no correlation to actual coronavirus responses. It didn’t even seem to correspond to population. It turns out that that the money ended up going mostly to counties and districts that — you guessed it — voted for Team Biden.

Additonally, it turns out that in those counties, Democratic candidates far out performed their traditional turnout while Republican candidates did not. And in districts that did not receive these Zuckerbucks, voter turnout followed historical trends.

Let's look at some of the raw numbers:

St. Louis and St. Charles counties received two large Zuckerberg grants. Ann Wagner, the Republican Congresswoman whose district includes part of both counties, received fewer votes from both counties in 2020 than she received in 2018. Votes for her democratic opponent, increased by 32%.

Jefferson County, by contrast, did not receive those Zuckerbucks, and there the vote margin between the parties followed past trends.

If Mark Zuckerberg came out of his walled castle in Silicon Valley, he’d know that the people of Missouri don’t want his "help" to shape our elections.

Missouri should ban this type of private funding of elections. Instead, Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) in Missouri are working to pass a new pro-Nancy Pelosi 5-3 or 6-2 congressional map, instead of the 7-1 map befitting a state that President Trump carried decisively in 2016, and in 2020. And–given what we now know — Trump’s margin would have been even greater if Zuckerbucks had been kept out of the Show Me State.

Eric Greitens is currently a candidate running for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat. He served as Missouri's 56th govenor from 2017 to 2018.