×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baby formula | shortage | inflation | supply chain

Republicans Criticize Biden Over Baby Formula Shortage

Republicans Criticize Biden Over Baby Formula Shortage

Shelves where baby formula is typically stocked are locked and nearly empty on May 11, 2022, in a grocery store in Washington, D.C. The shortage has ignited new attacks from Republicans in Congress on President Joe Biden. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:54 PM

A shortage in baby formula has ignited a new string of attacks from Republicans against President Joe Biden.

The crisis began earlier this year after an Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan recalled its powdered infant formula. Amid supply chain crunches and inflation, the recall compounded the problem, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

“The shortage of baby formula is unacceptable and hurting families. There are 200k+ babies born every year in Florida and formula is critical for many of them,” tweeted Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The Food and Drug Administration “hasn’t done enough. Today, I’ll be demanding the Biden admin take more action to fix it,” he added.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also criticized Biden on Monday for appearing flabbergasted at the ongoing crisis.

“Tennessee parents are struggling to find baby formula,” Blackburn stated on Twitter. “What is Joe Biden doing to help families?”

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday pointed to the Biden administration's focus on new aid to Ukraine rather than the ongoing domestic formula shortage.

“In the America LAST $40 BILLION Ukraine FIRST bill that we are voting on tonight, there is authorization for funds to be given to the CIA for who knows what and who knows how much? But NO BABY FORMULA for American mothers!” Greene tweeted.

Jordan had similar concerns to air.

"More money for Ukraine while baby formula is out of stock for Americans? Voted No,” he wrote.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A shortage in baby formula has ignited a new string of attacks from Republicans against President Joe Biden. The crisis began earlier this year after an Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan recalled its powdered infant formula.
baby formula, shortage, inflation, supply chain
252
2022-54-11
Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved