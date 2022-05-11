Republicans Criticize Biden Over Baby Formula Shortage

A shortage in baby formula has ignited a new string of attacks from Republicans against President Joe Biden.

The crisis began earlier this year after an Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan recalled its powdered infant formula. Amid supply chain crunches and inflation, the recall compounded the problem, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

“The shortage of baby formula is unacceptable and hurting families. There are 200k+ babies born every year in Florida and formula is critical for many of them,” tweeted Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The Food and Drug Administration “hasn’t done enough. Today, I’ll be demanding the Biden admin take more action to fix it,” he added.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also criticized Biden on Monday for appearing flabbergasted at the ongoing crisis.

“Tennessee parents are struggling to find baby formula,” Blackburn stated on Twitter. “What is Joe Biden doing to help families?”

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday pointed to the Biden administration's focus on new aid to Ukraine rather than the ongoing domestic formula shortage.

“In the America LAST $40 BILLION Ukraine FIRST bill that we are voting on tonight, there is authorization for funds to be given to the CIA for who knows what and who knows how much? But NO BABY FORMULA for American mothers!” Greene tweeted.

Jordan had similar concerns to air.

"More money for Ukraine while baby formula is out of stock for Americans? Voted No,” he wrote.