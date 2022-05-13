RNC Chair McDaniel: On Abortion, Dems No Longer About 'Safe, Legal and Rare'

This past Wednesday, 49 Senate Democrats voted for the deceptively-named Women’s Health Protection Act. This radical bill would essentially legalize abortion on demand and up to the moment of birth by overturning widely popular state laws on abortion, stripping away protections for religious convictions, and repealing bans on sex-selective abortions.

Thankfully, this vote is mere political theater.

Democrats don’t have the support they need to send the bill to Joe Biden's desk, but the fact that they’re even pushing such an outrageous abortion agenda shows just how out of touch and step they are with the majority Americans.

Polling consistently shows that most Americans are in favor of limits on abortion.

More than half of voters support banning abortions after 15 weeks according to a recent Fox News poll. The survey also found that 50% of voters would support abortion bans after six weeks of pregnancy. An Associated Press (AP) poll found that 80% of Americans believe abortions in the third trimester should generally be prohibited.

Much of the change in public opinion is thanks to advances in science and technology.

We now know that by 15 weeks, unborn babies can suck their thumbs, feel pain, and react to stimuli. The baby’s heart has been beating for 10 weeks and can potentially survive outside the womb after just eight more weeks.

But none of this matters to Democrats, who can’t bring themselves to say what abortion limits they support — if any. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently revealed that she supports no limits for abortion.

In Arizona, Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs left no ambiguity on her abortion stance, tweeting "F**k the patriarchy" and directing supporters to donate to "defend the right to choose."

Democrat, former-Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who’s running for governor in the Lone Star State, refused to state any limits to abortion he would support.

Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman said, "I don’t believe so" when asked if he supports any limits on abortion. Apparently even Joe Biden backs unlimited abortion.

When pressed multiple times, White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer whether or not the president supports even a single limit on abortion. Democrats can’t answer the most basic question about the issue: What limits do they support?

That puts them squarely with some of the world’s most brutal regimes.

The United States is one of only six countries, including Communist China and North Korea, that allow elective abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

And Democrats are only getting more radical.

Recently, they tried to abandon decades of bipartisan consensus by stripping the Hyde Amendment — which prevents taxpayer dollars from funding abortion — from what's best described as their "Build Back Broke" agenda.

Democrats have refused to back any protections for babies who survive botched abortions, including up to and after the moment of birth.

They’ve even blocked legislation banning infanticide.

While Democrats run off the deep end, conservatives are fighting to preserve the sanctity of life. A robust network of churches and nonprofits all over the country are committed to offering new mothers the support they need to choose life for their babies: from clothing and equipment to parenting classes and career counseling.

Pro-family advocacy organizations are championing legislation to protect the unborn at state capitols nationwide.

Safe-haven laws, extant in all 50 states, allow individuals to anonymously leave infants at designated safehouses in situations where they cannot care for the child themselves.

And, adoption agencies stand ready to come alongside mothers looking to place their babies with families; there are as many as 36 couples looking to adopt for every one child in need of a home.

Democrats are no longer the party of "safe, legal, and rare" on abortion.

Today, left-wing activists unapologetically call for taxpayer-funded abortions on demand with no exceptions. Republicans, on the other hand, recognize the value of every life from the moment of conception — and we’re committed to defending both vulnerable mothers and their unborn children from Democrats’ extremist abortion agenda.

Ronna McDaniel has been chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017. Previously, she was chair of the Michigan GOP (2015-2017).