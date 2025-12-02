Rep. Pressley Seeks Reelection, Won't Challenge Sen. Markey

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Tuesday she will seek reelection to the House in 2026, opting against a challenge to Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., who already faces a primary opponent.

Pressley said in an interview that her team saw "a strong path to victory" if she ran for the Senate seat but that she decided her focus should remain on representing Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District, which includes much of Boston and nearby communities.

"Ultimately in this moment, I feel called to fight for the MA 7th in Congress," Pressley said, adding that she is not ruling out a Senate campaign in the future.

Pressley said her organizing work "will continue" regardless of electoral plans.

Markey, 79, is already being challenged by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 47-year-old Iraq War veteran who launched his bid by arguing Democrats need "a new generation of leadership."

Pressley declined to back either candidate, saying she expected "more to share about that in the coming weeks."

Pressley cited family considerations as a key factor in her decision, noting her daughter will begin her senior year of high school.

"For this senior of high school, I just want to be present," she said.

"I do want to be able to sit around the dinner table and be there for my daughter's dance performances when I can. These are just moments I'm not going to be able to get back."

Pressley also pointed to her legislative work and day-to-day interactions with constituents.

She described a recent meeting with Girl Scouts, during which she signed notebooks and wrote, "With love, your congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley."

"I found myself getting choked up," she said. "And that was also confirmation that my work was unfinished."