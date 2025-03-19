Axios: Trump Gives Iran 2-Month Deadline for New Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump's recent letter to Iran's supreme leader included a two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal, it was reported Wednesday.

Trump sent a letter to Ali Khamenei seeking a new agreement with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear program and replace the one from which the president withdrew during his first term in office.

Axios reported that a two-month deadline was included in the president's letter, though it was not specified whether the deadline clock begins from the time the letter was delivered or from when negotiations start.

Sources told the outlet that Trump wrote he doesn't want open-ended negotiations and mentioned two months for getting a deal.

The report added that U.S. or Israeli military action against Iran's nuclear facilities would dramatically increase if Iran rejects Trump's outreach and doesn't negotiate.

Newsmax reached out to White House officials for comment on the Axios story.

Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have rejected Trump's letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks as deceptive and bullying.

On March 12, Khamenei told a crowd that a letter from Trump related to potential nuclear talks was "deceptive" and intended to make it appear as if Iran does not want to negotiate.

Days earlier, Khamenei said, Tehran will not be bullied into negotiations.

On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry said the country will respond to Trump's invitation to talks after proper scrutiny, accusing Washington of not matching actions with words.

"So far, we have no reason to publicize [Trump's] letter … Our response to this letter will be done through appropriate channels after full scrutiny," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they deem is justifiable for a civilian program.

Also Monday, Trump explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran, warning Tehran would "suffer the consequences" for further attacks by the group.

In a televised speech Sunday, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said his country will take a "crushing, decisive and destructive response" to any nation that targets it as the U.S. ramps up airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Reuters contributed to this story.