WH Confirms Opening of Biden Autopen Investigation

The White House Counsel office has opened an investigation on former President Joe Biden's White House abuse of the presidential autopen to sign pardons, executive orders, and other actions — potentially without the former president's knowledge.

Sources confirmed independently to Newsmax the opening of that investigation within the Trump White House, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement that the administration "is committed to finding the answers."

"Joe Biden was the worst, most incompetent, and senile president in our country's history," Leavitt wrote in a statement responding to a Newsmax request for comment Wednesday.

"It has been widely reported that Joe Biden handed the power of the presidency to an autopen controlled by unelected leftist staffers who were allowed to make terrible decisions that destroyed our country."

"The Trump White House is committed to finding the answers to the many outstanding questions the American people still have about how business in the Biden White House was conducted," Leavitt's statement added.

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday in an unrelated White House Oval Office state visit, "Some lunatic around the desk had a policy — whoever operated the pen had a policy which is, by the way, I think the biggest scandal. That's the scandal they should be talking about, not Jeffrey Epstein."

"The scandal you should be talking about is the autopen," he added.

The investigation will include the review of tens of thousands of documents turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to reports.

Those documents, as The New York Times first reported early over the weekend, will potentially provide direct evidence of whether Biden was aware of the actions signed by autopen.

Biden potentially absolved his senior officials that acted on his behalf by autopen by telling the Times in a blanket statement that could whitewash complicity.

"I consciously made all those decisions," Biden told the Times. "I made every decision."