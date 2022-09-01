×
Tags: attorney | oath keepers | jan.6 | capitol | attack

Oath Keepers Attorney Arrested, Charged in Connection to Capitol Attack

Oath Keepers Attorney Arrested, Charged in Connection to Capitol Attack
This image released by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows Kellye SoRelle, general counsel for the antigovernment group Oath Keepers, during a deposition displayed at a hearing by the committee on July 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP, File)

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 01:03 PM EDT

An attorney with close ties to the Oath Keepers was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, was charged on four counts, including conspiracy, obstruction of justice, obstruction of an official proceeding – i.e. certification of the 2020 Electoral College results -- and entering restricted grounds, according to papers filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas, following an indictment in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, CNN reported. She was expected to appear in court in Austin, Texas, later Thursday.

The lawyer was photographed with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes outside of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, CNN said.

Rhodes and several members of the Oath Keepers are charged with seditious conspiracy. Their trial is set to begin Sept. 27.

SoRelle's connections to the Oath Keepers have appeared in court filings, including regarding a 2020 virtual meeting a week after the presidential election. The court records said that Oath Keepers talked about traveling to Washington in the meeting.

According to prosecutors, Rhodes had warned his group to prepare for a "bloody and desperate fight" in the days leading up to the Capitol assault.

In May, an Oath Keepers member admitted to engaging in seditious conspiracy during the Capitol attack.

William Todd Wilson, of North Carolina, pleaded guilty during a federal court hearing in Washington. He was the third Oath Keepers defendant to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges.

SoRelle in May told CNN that she had been cooperating with the Justice Department.

"I've done interviews. I've done everything. I'm helping them," SoRelle said, adding that she also handed over phones to investigators.

SoRelle does not represent any Oath Keepers in their criminal proceedings, CNN said.

Reuters contributed to this story.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
An attorney with close ties to the Oath Keepers was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.
attorney, oath keepers, jan.6, capitol, attack
309
2022-03-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

