Atlas Intel Poll: Cuomo Narrows NYC Lead, Ahead Without Sliwa

A new poll in New York City's mayoral race shows that Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani's lead over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the independent in the race, has dropped to 6.6 percentage points and that Cuomo would come out ahead without Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the race.

The poll, released Saturday by Atlas Intel, gives Mamdani, the democratic socialist assemblyman, his smallest lead from any survey since July.

Atlas Intel, posting the results on X, showed Mamdani still leading the field with 40.6% as Tuesday's election approaches and Cuomo, who opted to run in the city's general election as an independent after losing the Democratic Party's bid to Mamdani in the city's primary, climbing to 34%.

Sliwa marked his best polling numbers to date, receiving 24.1%.

But the poll showed that in a two-man race between Cuomo and Mamdani, the former governor would lead by 50% to 42%.

The Atlas poll for New York City had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Cuomo was quick to tout the new poll results, posting on X: "The gap is closing fast -- we can feel it on the ground everywhere from the Bronx to Staten Island.

"At this rate, we win the race."

The poll, however, comes days after a pair of polls showed Mamdani with a more solid lead, reported the New York Post.

On Thursday, a Fox News poll showed Mamdani ahead of Cuomo by 47% to 31%, and Sliwa at 15%.

An Emerson College poll, meanwhile, put Mamdani ahead of Cuomo by 50% to 25%, with Sliwa bringing in 21%.

Mamdani is ahead with an average of 14.5 percentage points in the latest Real Clear Politics polling average, coming in at 45%, followed by Cuomo at 31% and Sliwa at 17%.

Nearly half a million New York City voters have already cast ballots in the race, according to the City Board of Elections.

A separate Atlas poll, meanwhile, shows an exceedingly tight contest in the New Jersey governor's race, where Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill is holding a narrow 50% to 49% lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Sherrill in Newark on Saturday in an eleventh-hour try to bring in her supporters.

The poll is consistent with the Emerson College poll, which showed a narrow lead for Sherrill of 50% to 48%. The Fox News Poll showed her ahead by 52% to 45%.