×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Biden Administration | Gun Control | atf | david chipman | gun control

ATF Agents Oppose Biden Nominee as Too Partisan for Job

david chipman speaks in hearing
Former ATF special agent David Chipman testifies during a hearing before the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Jan. 23, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 June 2021 09:16 AM

With the Senate Judiciary Committee set to hold a vote Thursday on David Chipman's nomination to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, several former and current members of the ATF are expressing opposition to President Joe Biden’s choice, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

"I am concerned that somebody who has taken such a strong and hostile position against the Second Amendment, as well as gun owners and some of the most popular firearms in the United States, would be viewed as a political leader for an agency that, I think, has worked extremely hard to build the American public confidence in its handling of interpreting both the Gun Control Act and the various regulations around it," said former ATF Director Michael Sullivan.

Sullivan added that Chipman, who was an ATF special agent for 25 years and is currently senior policy adviser to gun-violence prevention group Giffords, "has made it clear over the course of his time as a lobbyist with organizations that are anti-gun and one that has a very restrictive view of the Second Amendment ... would suggest a hostility toward both the Second Amendment and the American people’s right to exercise their constitutional rights under the Second Amendment to be firearm owners."

Sullivan explained that the vast majority of American gun owners who legally own their weapons and use them lawfully would be "the ones who would be adversely impacted by… the ability for the [ATF] director and the director's legal team to influence regulatory and enforcement decisions within the agency."

A current ATF member who spoke on the condition of anonymity described Chipman as a "bully" during his tenure at the ATF in Detroit, telling Fox News that "his reputation is as an activist more so than anything. I’ve only known two ATF agents out of hundreds whom I would describe as being anti-gun, and Dave is one of them."

The current ATF member pointed out that, unlike the Drug Enforcement Agency, which regulates commodities that are always unlawful, guns owned by Americans "are more often than not legal."

A former ATF deputy director, who also spoke to Fox News on the condition of anonymity, said "It’s not for ATF to determine pro or anti-gun issues. That’s for Congress and the public and the people they elect. It’s not ATF’s mission. Putting someone in charge of the agency that’s coming in with an agenda that’s politically based for the organization that’s charged with managing and overseeing that business entity is just not appropriate."

He added that if Congress fails to pass gun reform policy, "the administration is then going to turn to ATF and expect them to execute regulatory functions that are probably beyond the scope of ATF’s legal authority potentially."

Chipman, however, has insisted that he is a "proud gun owner" who has sometimes been "mischaracterized as a gun grabber," noting in an op-ed in The Roanoke Times last year that he backs firearm safety regulations that would "save lives" but wouldn’t take guns away from law-abiding citizens.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
With the Senate Judiciary Committee set to hold a vote Thursday on David Chipman's nomination to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, several former and current members of the ATF are expressing opposition...
atf, david chipman, gun control
505
2021-16-23
Wednesday, 23 June 2021 09:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved