Tags: 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | ashley moody | florida | endorsement | reelection

Trump Endorses Ashley Moody for Reelection as Florida AG

Ashley Moody speaking
Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General, has garnered the support of Donald Trump in her bid for reelection. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 04 March 2022 10:39 AM

Florida Attorney General on Friday received an endorsement in her reelection campaign from former President Donald Trump via his political action committee Save America.

"Ashley Moody has been a terrific Attorney General for the Great State of Florida. Since being elected in 2018, Ashley has supported Florida's men and women in Law Enforcement, and made public safety her top priority. She is a proud defender of the Second Amendment, protects our great Vets and truly knows and understands the importance of Law and Order," Trump wrote.

"A former United States Attorney, Ashley successfully prosecuted drug, firearm, and fraud offenses and, elected at age 31, was the youngest judge in Florida," he continued. "As President, I appointed Ashley to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and she has been a crusader fighting opioid abuse and human trafficking ever since. Ashley Moody will never let you down, and I give her my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Florida Politics reports that Moody is the first member of the current Florida Cabinet running for reelection to receive an endorsement from Trump. He previously weighed in on the race for Florida Agriculture Commissioner, issuing a statement of support for Senate President Wilton Simpson several months before he filed to run for the post.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 04 March 2022 10:39 AM
