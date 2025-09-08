Hinson Adds Fresh Endorsement for Iowa Senate Run

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, snagged another key endorsement for her 2026 Senate bid on Monday, as the Winning for Women PAC threw its support behind her, the Washington Examiner reported.

Hinson, a three-term congresswoman, is running to replace outgoing Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who recently announced she would not seek reelection.

The WFW PAC told the Examiner that Hinson is a "proven conservative leader who has consistently delivered results for Iowa families and championed strong economic and national security policies in Congress."

Hinson earned President Donald Trump's endorsement over the weekend and picked up the support of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Friday.

WFW signaled last week that it would be endorsing Hinson.

"Sen. @joniernst will leave big shoes to fill, and @hinsonashley would be an exceptional candidate to take on the job!" the outfit posted on X Tuesday, the day Hinson announced her candidacy.

WFW President Danielle Barrow told the Examiner, "Ashley has proven she has the grit and determination to win tough fights, and we are thrilled to be in her corner once again."

Hinson is considered the favorite in the Iowa Republican primary to replace Ernst.

Former state Sen. Jim Carlin and veteran Joshua Smith launched bids to challenge Ernst before Hinson's announcement. Five Democrats have entered the race.

"I know Ashley well, and she is a winner!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday night. "A loving wife and proud mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has always delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate."

"Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding senator, and has my complete and total endorsement — she will not let you down!"