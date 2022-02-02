Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Turning Blind Eye' to Americans' Pain

The Biden administration is turning a blind eye to "crisis after crisis" affecting Americans, and continue to "double down on disastrous Democrat policies that will take" the U.S. toward socialism, Rep. Ashley Hinson told Newsmax TV Wednesday.

"We have constituents sending us copies of their energy bills to show us how much more they're paying right now," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Whether it's inflation, workforce, supply chain, or what's happening at the border, we continue to propose solutions … it's a very clear contrast in what we continue to bring for the American people."

Hinson added that she hears "all the time" from people who feel betrayed by President Joe Biden and his administration.

"He came to Iowa and made promise after promise to Iowa's voters," said Hinson. "Though the first-in-the-nation caucus process, we get a front-row seat to a lot of politicians coming in asking for Iowans' votes."

She said she's also hearing the questions from her town halls in her district, because "people are incredibly disappointed. They do feel betrayed by the lies coming out of this administration, and I've got a lot of love for the people of Iowa."

Hinson also spoke out about the continued mandates in the nation's schools and said she and other Republicans have been "calling for accountability" when it comes to keeping children in classes.

"I respect our teachers who are doing this out and trying to make sure our kids do get a good education," she said. "Mine are 9 and 10 years old, so they're in public school and we are lucky in Iowa.

"Our kids have been able to get back to school there, you know, being able to talk with their friends and ask questions in person and during class. They just got rid of the mask mandate in my kids' school in January. They wanted to wait until the vaccine was available, I guess is the rationale that they gave us as parents."

The continued mandates, she continued, are now at the point where they are impacting childrens' learning capabilities and their mental health.

"We've been talking about this for over a year," she said. "Now we need to make sure we're returning to normal as quickly as possible because this is impacting our next generation."

