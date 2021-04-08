Trump Blasts Arkansas Gov. on Transgender Ban Veto: 'Bye-bye Asa'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoing the state's ban on transgender treatments on minors will be the "end of him" and propel Sarah Sanders to the governor's mansion, according to former President Donald Trump.

"Asa Hutchinson, the lightweight RINO Governor of Arkansas, just vetoed a Bill that banned the CHEMICAL CASTRATION OF CHILDREN," Trump said in a statement. "'Bye-bye Asa,' that's the end of him! Fortunately for the Great State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will do a fantastic job as your next Governor!"

Sanders, Trump's former White House press secretary and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has officially announced her candidacy for governor and has Trump's full backing.

Arkansas' Legislature overruled Hutchinson's veto this week, making it the first state in the U.S. to prevent doctors from giving transgender reassignment treatments to minors, including giving hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

Hutchinson, who is leaving on term limits, argued to Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" this week the ban was "overbroad" and "extreme."

"This is the first law in the nation that invokes the state between medical decisions, parents who consent to that, and the decision of the patient," Hutchinson told host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson argued "there's not a lot of research" on the treatments.

"Why is that responsible medicine, to do that to children?" Carlson asked. "Why would you support something like that?"

Carlson added Hutchinson was merely taking the word of doctors.

The next Arkansas gubernatorial election is Nov. 8, 2022.