Hutchinson Pushes Back On Florida's Disney Punishment

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., on Sunday pushed back on Florida’s decision to strip Disney of its special tax privilege amid controversy over its rejection of the state’s move to restrict topics of sex and gender dysphoria in schools.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hutchinson said government shouldn’t be punitive toward private business, though he asserted “Disney has handled this very poorly.”

“The [Florida] law to me is common sense, in those lower grades, you shouldn't be teaching sexual orientation and those matters that should not be covered at that age,” he said.

“But I don't believe that government should be punitive against private businesses because we disagree with them. That's not the right approach either. To me, that's the old Republican principle of having restrained government. Let's do the right thing. It's a fair debate about these special tax privileges. I understand that debate. But let's not go after businesses and punish them because we disagree with what they said.”

“ I disagree with a punitive approach to businesses,” he added.

Hutchinson also said the Biden administration needs to quickly address a looming recession.

“I think there is a possibility of that [recession] down the road,” he said.. “Whenever you have high inflationary pressures, whenever you have interest rates going up to slow the economy down, these are stressors on it. You add that to the supply chain woes we have, we've got challenges. And so this administration needs to address those and they need to do it quickly.”

“We hope that we can strengthen this [state] economy by more job creation, but also controlling federal spending. There's a lot of signals that are just bad, such as canceling student debt,” he asserted.

Related Stories: