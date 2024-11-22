WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags:

Trump to Name Hedge Fund Manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Chief: US Media

Trump to Name Hedge Fund Manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Chief: US Media

Friday, 22 November 2024 06:48 PM EST

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick billionaire Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, media outlets reported Friday, choosing the hedge fund manager to help execute an agenda promising tax cuts and tariffs.

Bessent, who is chief executive officer of Key Square Group, has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump's first term, wants to reassert American energy dominance, and pledges to deal with the budget deficit.

The Wall Street Journal, CNN and The Washington Post reported the news, citing unnamed sources. Trump's transition team did not issue an immediate statement.

Bessent's nomination puts him at the forefront of rolling out Trump's economic plan, with a hand in everything from seeing tax cuts through Congress to managing trade ties with countries like China.

The position carries influence over both domestic and international policy, and comes after Bessent served as an economic advisor to Trump.

With Trump promising sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, all eyes will be on how Bessent walks the line between supporting these efforts and fanning trade tensions that might roil the world economy.

The Treasury Department has oversight across a range of departments, from federal finances to bank supervision. The portfolio also oversees US sanctions and advising the president on economic issues.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
210
2024-48-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 06:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved