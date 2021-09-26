×
Pelosi Sets Thursday Vote on Passage of $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Sunday, 26 September 2021 08:04 PM

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday the chamber will vote on passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30, the day on which the surface transportation authorization expires," Pelosi said in a letter to her fellow Democrats released by her office. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

