Pelosi Sets Thursday Vote on Passage of $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Speaker of the House of
Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday the chamber will
vote on passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on
Thursday.
"Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the
Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House
and vote on it on Thursday, September 30, the day on which the
surface transportation authorization expires," Pelosi said in a
letter to her fellow Democrats released by her office.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Tom Hogue)
© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.