Alaska Supreme Court Says Recall Campaign to Oust Governor Can Proceed

By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 16 (Reuters) - Political foes of
Alaska’s Republican governor have legally sufficient grounds to
pursue their campaign to oust him from office through a recall
election, the state’s highest court ruled on Friday.
The campaign to recall Governor Mike Dunleavy, who has about
17 months left in his term, is legal and may proceed, the Alaska
Supreme Court ruled.
Whether Dunleavy's detractors have made their case that his
alleged shortcomings - that he is incompetent and corrupt -
justify his removal from office is up to the voters, the court
said.
“The people asked to sign petitions must decide whether the
allegations are serious enough to warrant a recall election;
each voter in the voting booth must decide whether the
allegations are serious enough to warrant removal from office,”
the opinion said.
Dunleavy, a former teacher, school administrator and
legislator representing Wasilla, was elected governor in 2018,
positioning himself as a political acolyte of then-U.S.
President Donald Trump. His tenure has been rocky as Alaska
struggled with financial difficulties and its dependence on
dwindling oil revenues.
The governor's foes argue that he deserves to be recalled
because he is unfit and has abused his power. Among grounds
cited by recall supporters, Duleavy is accused of illegally
using his budget veto to punish judges for abortion-rights
rulings and violating ethics laws by using state funds for
partisan campaign purposes.
To qualify a gubernatorial recall for the Alaska ballot,
campaigners must satisfy a two-phase test, gathering petition
signatures totaling 10 percent of votes cast in the previous
statewide election and, subsequently, gathering signatures
totaling 25 percent of the votes cast. The Recall Dunleavy
campaign reported it had 81 percent of the required second-phase
signatures as of April.
In a statement Friday, Dunleavy blasted the court’s ruling,
saying it will subject elected officials “to baseless,
expensive, and distracting recall elections by their political
opponents.”
Dunleavy faced problems other than the recall threat.
In a showdown with the legislature, he vetoed this year’s
entire Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, a cherished oil-wealth
payout to residents made annually since 1982.
This week CNBC ranked Alaska’s business climate dead last
among all 50 U.S. states. CNBC cited Dunleavy’s actions
specifically, saying he “relentlessly slashed” University of
Alaska funding and made other poor decisions.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Kim Coghill)
