Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Twitter-Govt Collusion 'Devastating' Elections

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that recent revelations regarding collusion between social media giant Twitter and federal agencies during the most recent election cycles were "devastating" to the election process and keeping voters informed.

"A government that colludes with Big Tech to suppress information that is necessary [for voters], quite frankly, and critically important to make a selection, so they're interfering," Arrington said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday.

"Not only are they infringing on freedom, and the freedom of speech, but they are also interfering in an election so that people could be informed and knowledgeable about potential conflicts of interest, and in making the decision who can best, objectively, establish foreign policy without bias, without abuse of power, or enriching oneself or any conflicts. That was devastating."

Arrington was reacting to the continuous stream of internal emails and communications at Twitter released by new owner Elon Musk that appears to show collaboration between federal agencies and the platform in recent years, leading to many conservative accounts being banned, or posts containing accurate information being misclassified as "disinformation," and removed from the platform.

Arrington said the matter is "serious," and he believes that former President Donald Trump's plan to hold those agencies and businesses accountable if he wins in 2024.

"In recent weeks, bombshell reports have confirmed that a sinister group of Deep State bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people," Bloomberg reported Trump saying in a video posted on Thursday.

"The censorship cartel must be dismantled and destroyed — and it must happen immediately."

Arrington said the former president would follow through on his promise.

"One thing you can say whether you like to style or not, is he followed through," he said. "And I guarantee you if he were elected, he would do exactly what he said, and he would root out this nefarious, unconstitutional, and illegal behavior between our government and Big Tech."

The incoming GOP House majority is also preparing to investigate the ties between the government and Twitter, as well as other tech companies, when it takes office in January.

"They ran an information operation on — misinformation operation — on the country. So, heck yeah, we're going to look into this," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, told The Hill Friday.

"There's probably not an email from [FBI agent] Elvis Chan to [then-Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey saying take down the whole [Hunter Biden laptop] story. But there's weekly briefings where they say, 'We think there's real potential for hacking-and-leak operations, Russia's going to try to interfere with the election.'"

