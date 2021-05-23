Sen. Ted Cruz Plans Resolution to Support Arms Sales to Israel

With tensions between Israel and Palestinian seeping into left and right politics in America, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is planning a resolution to support arms sales to Israel as progressive Democrats seek to block those transactions.

"Next week I'm introducing a resolution to approve the arm sales," Cruz told Fox News' "Justice w/Judge Jeanine" on Saturday night. "And I'm going to fight for a vote, because there are a lot of Democrats in the Senate who want to play footsie, want to say 'well, now, I don't agree with that anti-Semitic language from the squad.'

"Well, let's vote."

The resolution will ultimately put Democrats on record in the Senate of whether they stand for Israel and its right to defend itself or the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Let's decide if you are willing to send weapons to support Israel or if you are going to sashay up to the anti-Israel left, then you need to own it," Cruz told Judge Jeanine Pirro.

"There has always been a really angry, anti-Israel, anti-Semitic voice on the far left," Cruz added. "What's different now is there are now prominent members of Congress."

Cruz noted Rep. Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., "accused Israel of carrying out acts of terrorism."

"That is a vicious lie," he continued. "And to be honest, the squad is acting more like the press secretaries of Hamas terrorists than they are like United States congressmen."

Cruz rebuked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for introducing resolutions to block arms sales to Israel amid the conflict.

"I hope we're going to have a vote next week and we're going to decide which side of the line everyone stands on," Cruz concluded.

Cruz also engaged in a verbal battle this weekend with leftist media's Brian Williams of MSNBC, which called the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz."

Cruz tweeted:

"Is there a more pitiful example of corrupt corporate media than Brian Williams? He was fired as the anchor of NBC Nightly News for 'misrepresenting events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003.' Now, he's a left-wing hack at MSNBC."

Adding in an ensuing tweet:

"Now, he's throwing a hissy fit that I criticized the ridiculously woke video that the Biden admin put out. Williams accidentally told the truth, when he describes it as 'a video meant to diminish the U.S. military.' TRUE. That's the problem. (The Pentagon put it out.)"

Continuing on Twitter:

"Now, with his trademark ignorant snark, he's dubbed me 'Kremlin Cruz.' "Three problems: "(1) I hate communists, my family was imprisoned & tortured by communists, and Brian is a shameless apologist for Russian (and Chinese and Cuban) communists."

Adding:

"(2) I was arguing that our military needs to be able to kick the a** of Russian soldiers. It's Brian & his lefty comrades that are working relentlessly to diminish the effectiveness of the U.S. military — the finest fighting force on the face of the planet."

And tweeting:

"(3) JUST THIS WEEK Biden gave Putin a multi-billion-dollar gift, when he waived mandatory U.S. sanctions to allow Russia to build Nord Stream 2, a massive natural gas pipeline to Germany. "Who authored the sanctions that STOPPED NS2? That would be me."

Before concluding:

"Cover that, Brian. But that would be actual news, something you don't do. Use your condescending wit to call Biden 'Kremlin Joe' — he's the one illegally giving billions to Putin. But your corporate overlords wouldn't let you. Congrats, Brian. You are Pravda."