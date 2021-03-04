Arizona Sheriff Claims Biden Creating 'Roads for the Cartels'

A sheriff from the border region of Arizona says that President Joe Biden's immigration policies have essentially ''built roads for the cartels,'' according to The Washington Times.

"We just built roads for the cartels," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the Times.

He went on to say that Biden's order halting work on the border wall has created gaps in security, which Dannels said allows for smugglers to bring people into the country.

''One area that's wide open right now, we're getting five to six groups a day,'' he said. ''It's almost worse than it was before. We just built them infrastructure.''

Dannels added that most residents in his county have given him positive feedback about the wall, ''with the majority saying it works — it really works.''

Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar told Fox News on Tuesday that "the numbers have been increasing, the number of unaccompanied kids, the number of families that are coming in are just increasing every day. In my district, just a couple of days ago, 166 people [crossed the] border. … So it's not a crisis yet, but it's going to get there very soon."