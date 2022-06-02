Trump Endorses Blake Masters for Arizona GOP Senate Primary

Former President Donald Trump has made his endorsement pick for the GOP Arizona Senate primary on Aug. 2, choosing "America First" candidate Blake Masters.

On his Save America website Thursday, Trump praised the venture capitalist Masters for being tough on border security and crime and a staunch supporter of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

"Blake Masters is one of the most successful businessmen and investors in the Country, having led a multi-billion-dollar firm that invests in new technology and many other emerging companies. In addition, he runs a nonprofit foundation that promotes science and innovation. In other words, he is a great modern-day thinker!"

Trump added: "Blake is Strong on Border Security, in particular, the disastrous Southern Border where people are pouring into the U.S. by the millions, and destroying our Country ... Blake will turn that around quickly," said Trump in a joint statement with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

"Additionally, [Masters] will Cut Taxes and Regulations, be Tough on Crime, and Support our Military and our Vets. Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!"

Masters reciprocated the praise soon thereafter, thanking former President Trump for the endorsement, which came out of a crowded field of GOP Senate hopefuls — featuring Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire.

"President Trump is a great man and a visionary. He saved this country from a Hillary Clinton regime and forever transformed American politics … and he's not done yet," said Masters.

"It's incredible to have his endorsement — I wish everyone could know how this feels. Soon, we will have a young, fearless, dynamic America First coalition in the U.S. Senate. And that is thanks to Donald Trump."

According to Real Clear Politics, a website that monitors the various tracking polls for the upcoming House and Senate races, Brnovich is the consensus front-runner in four of five prominent GOP polls.

However, given how Arizona's Primary Day isn't for another two months, Masters still has time to convert the Trump endorsement into a GOP primary victory.

For one notable example, look no further than Ohio candidate J.D. Vance who rode the Trump endorsement all the way to a GOP Senate primary victory in that state.

As such, Vance will face Democratic challenger Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the Ohio general election in November.

The Arizona GOP primary winner will square off against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who won the Senate seat in a 2020 special election.

As of last week, Trump owned a 100-6 record with primary endorsements.