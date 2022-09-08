Saving Arizona PAC Picks Up Masters Ads Without Thiel Money

After the Senate Leadership Fund, backed by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pulled funding from Arizona's Senate race, the Saving Arizona PAC is back buying ads for GOP-nominee Blake Masters.

The difference now, though, is it is not Big Tech billionaire Peter Thiel's money, Politico reported.

The Saving Arizona PAC has been dormant since Masters won the GOP primary Aug. 2, but it is launching its first television ad Friday, dropping a $1.5 million broadcast ad buy in Phoenix over the next two weeks.

"The group is not relying on Peter Thiel's largesse at this point," a source told Politico.

The ad will attack incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., for his positions on immigration and energy — two key Republican priorities in these midterms.

"Put aside all the negative ad; Arizona has a clear choice for Senate," the ad states, saying Kelly is "too liberal for Arizona." "Mark Kelly voted to allow illegal immigrants to receive taxpayer-funded benefits. Blake Masters believes illegal immigrants should not receive taxpayer funds."

The Saving Arizona PAC is "aggressively pitching" to other GOP donors to back Masters in a potential flip of a Senate seat that could determine the next majority.

"We are all-in for Blake and plan on spending the next two months exposing Mark Kelly as the leftwing fraud he truly is," Saving Arizona PAC senior adviser Andy Surabian told Politico, adding that Kelly "has repeatedly sided with Joe Biden and the radical left over middle-class Arizonans."

"We are confident that the people of Arizona will reject Kelly's liberal extremism and replace him with Blake Masters this November."

Notably, the SLF cut $8 million from the September ad buys in Arizona, instead giving those funds to rust belt races in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

That has been in contrast to the Democrats spending more than $20 million in the race to just $6 million for Masters.

The SLF television budget of $8 million more could kick back up in August, according to Politico.