Ex-Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice to Lead Election Probe

Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor will lead an investigation into printer issues that led to problems on Election Day, the heads of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced on Friday.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman issued a joint statement announcing the investigation.

"This Board of Supervisors has always been committed to continuous improvement. When things don't work, we find out why. Today we are announcing an important step in our efforts to get to the bottom of the printer issues that affected some Vote Centers on Election Day last November," the statement reads.

"Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor has agreed to lead the independent investigation we promised. Justice McGregor has experience leading inquiries of this nature, including a 2019 investigation into issues with locks on state prison cell doors."

The statement adds, "Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to find out why the printers that read ballots well in the August Primary had trouble reading some ballots while using the same settings in the November General. Our voters deserve nothing less."

It concludes, "Maricopa County appreciates Justice McGregor's willingness to serve in this role. We look forward to her findings."