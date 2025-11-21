Ariz. AG Seeks to Revive Case Against Trump's 2020 Allies

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking the state Supreme Court to revive her stalled criminal case targeting Trump allies over the 2020 election, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The case has been frozen for months after a trial judge ruled in May that prosecutors failed to show grand jurors the exact statutory language at the center of the charges, a decision that Republicans said underscored major flaws in Mayes' indictment.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers sided with the defense, finding that jurors should have been shown the text of the Electoral Count Act — a key law governing the certification of presidential votes.

The ruling did not dismiss the case outright but sent it back to square one, dealing a significant setback to Mayes' prosecution effort.

An appeals court upheld the decision, leaving Mayes with a Friday deadline to either seek Supreme Court review, pursue a new indictment, or abandon the case.

She chose to push forward, ensuring the high-profile prosecution remains active as she heads into a 2026 reelection campaign.

"We remain squarely focused on ensuring the defendants are held accountable because there is nothing more important than enforcing the rule of law," Mayes said in a statement announcing her next step.

Mayes' indictment had labeled President Donald Trump the unindicted "mastermind" of the alleged scheme, outlining efforts by his associates to challenge Joe Biden's narrow Arizona win, organize alternate electors, and pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Those charged include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, and 11 alternate electors, including former GOP state chair Kelli Ward.

One of the electors, Loraine Pellegrino, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and already completed probation.

The grand jury initially weighed charging Trump himself, according to court records, before prosecutors urged them not to proceed.

The original judge, Maricopa County Judge Bruce Cohen, recused himself after defendants uncovered emails in which he criticized attacks on former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Arizona's move comes as other states are also reviving cases tied to 2020 election challenges.

Nevada's Supreme Court recently reinstated a stalled prosecution of six alternate electors. And in Georgia, a new prosecutor has taken over the Fulton County case after District Attorney Fani Willis was removed following a conflict-of-interest scandal.

Meanwhile, Mayes' office has dismissed charges against former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis after she agreed to cooperate and testify against other defendants.