Arizona GOP Moves Election-Related Powers From Democrat SOS to Republican AG

The Arizona Legislature voted last week to strip powers related to election lawsuits from Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and give them to Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

According to The New York Times, “[T]he Republican-controlled State Legislature in Arizona voted Thursday to revoke the Democratic secretary of state’s legal authority in election-related lawsuits, handing that power instead to the Republican attorney general.” The Times continues that the shift of power to Brnovich extends “only through Jan. 2, 2023 — when the winners of the next elections for both offices would be about to take power. The aim is to ensure that the authority given to Mr. Brnovich would not transfer to any Democrat who won the next race for attorney general.”

Before becoming secretary of state, Hobbs compared Trump supporters to neo-Nazis. On Twitter, she wrote that “[Donald Trump] has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being [President of the United States] for all Americans.”

Hobbs has continually pushed back against the audit of the 2020 presidential election.

The Maricopa County audit had an estimated 2.1 million ballots counted and photographed as of late last week. The audit will now undergo a new phase of review, which includes an evaluation of data from voting machines and election servers.