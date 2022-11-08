Arizona's Maricopa County Reports Vote Counting Issue

Election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, reported issues while tabulating votes cast at some polling locations Tuesday morning.

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, who is also chair of the elections board, and county recorder Stephen Richer released a video on Election Day explaining the issue, which has affected about 20% of polling locations in the county, and informing voters their ballots will be counted after they are taken to a central location.

"We've had a few tabulator issues at a couple locations where the tabulator isn't immediately taking the ballot," Richer said when asked about two locations where issues were reported, Burton Barr Library and Christ Lutheran Church, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. "Instead it can either be central count tabulated here, or if that issue can be addressed there, then it can be fed into the tabulator – or voters can go to any of the other 221 voting locations."

Maricopa County has been a hot-button election site for years, because it is a key battleground in one of the most hotly contested states in the nation. In 2020, it was pointed to as a potential area of election integrity issues by former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Also, the state of Arizona was infamously called early by Fox News, days before election analysts would officially declare the state's electoral votes having gone to President Joe Biden, effectively determining the outcome of the contested 2020 presidential election.

Trump and election investigators homed in on Maricopa County in efforts to review the issues of the 2020 election in order to secure future elections in the county, state, and country.