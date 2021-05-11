Arizona Governor Ducey Signs Election Bill

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Tuesday aimed at election integrity. It will clean voter lists and remove anyone who has not voted in the last two election cycles, thereby limiting the amount of absentee ballots mailed out automatically.

Hours earlier, the State Senate passed the bill, SB 1485, on a straight party-line vote, while the state’s House of Representative passed it on a straight party-line vote on April 20th.

According to Breitbart, the bill keeps the language of the current state law, which says that “[A]ny voter may request to be included on a list of voters to receive an early ballot for any election for which the county voter registration roll is used to prepare the election register.” However, the new law specifies the new requirement that a voter who had requested to be added to the list of early ballot recipients would be removed if “the voter fails to vote an early ballot in both the primary election and the general election for two consecutive primary and general elections for which there was a federal, statewide, or legislative race on the ballot.”

National conservative grassroots organization Heritage Action released a statement from its Executive Director, Jessica Anderson, praising the law, saying that “[T]oday was a triumph for common sense and a victory for election integrity. SB1485 is an important step in the effort to secure Arizona’s elections and improve voter trust. The law will ensure that early voting ballots are not being sent to voters who have chosen not to participate in elections, saving taxpayer money and improving election security. This is a strong law that follows several other excellent laws recently enacted by Gov. Doug Ducey to strengthen Arizona’s voting systems.”

However, the Arizona Democrats said in a statement that “[T]he true intent of this bill is undeniable and that is to suppress the votes of low-income, Black, Latino, and Native American voters.”