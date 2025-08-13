WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | congress | jay feely | daniel keenan | andy biggs | freedom caucus

GOP Moderates Eye Flip of Ariz. Seat From Freedom Caucus

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 02:33 PM EDT

The 5th Congressional District in Arizona is now up for grabs, as Republican and Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has announced his candidacy for governor in the state.

The Post Millennial reported that early campaign contributions supporting former NFL kicker Jay Feely seem to indicate that GOP moderates are working against conservative candidate Daniel Keenan, who has pledged to join the House Freedom Caucus.

The PM reported that, according to Federal Election Commission reports covering reported fundraising for the district, three leadership political action committees have thrown their support behind Feely. It can be common for those in leadership to maintain a more neutral stance during primary campaigns.

The Amuse political commentating account on X wrote in the case of this race "that ethic is being cast aside." The early PAC contributions, it said, are "an unmistakable effort by House Republican leadership to erase one of the Freedom Caucus' most reliable seats."

The PM reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said recently that the "Freedom Caucus brings valuable energy to our conference." That may be an indicator of how GOP PACs may lean from here on out in the district race.

Keenan is a homebuilder and, while well known in the real estate community, does not have the more automatic name recognition as Feely with his 14,000-plus points as a pro football kicker. Keenan has met with conservative leaders in Washington to bolster his campaign, and the PM reported that these include a recent meeting with Trump White House staffers at the U.S. Capitol.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The 5th Congressional District in Arizona is now up for grabs, as Republican and Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has announced his candidacy for governor in the state.
arizona, congress, jay feely, daniel keenan, andy biggs, freedom caucus
259
2025-33-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved