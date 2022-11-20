Arizona AG's Office Seeks Maricopa County Election Review

The Arizona attorney general's election integrity unit is investigating Maricopa County's midterm elections, demanding a "full report and accounting of the myriad problems that occurred" and alleging potential "statutory violations."

"These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa's lawful compliance with Arizona election law," Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright wrote in a letter Saturday to Maricopa County chief civil division attorney Thomas Liddy.

There are concerns Maricopa County broke the law, as former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell claimed on Twitter.

"Democrats in Maricopa County are curing ballots after the deadline – and claiming they called the voter before the deadline and the voter just got back to them," Grenell tweeted Saturday. "This is illegal. We will file another suit to count only legal votes. We followed the rules, they didn't."

Maricopa County has once again been under fire for its handling of elections in the key battleground states, including reports of failing voting machines that forced ballots to be put aside in what is called "Door 3" collections.

"Maricopa County appears to have failed to adhere to the statutory guidelines in segregating, counting, tabulating, tallying, and transporting the 'Door 3' ballots," Wright's letter to Liddy continued. "In fact, Maricopa County has admitted that in some voting locations, 'Door 3' non-tabulated ballots were commingled with tabulated ballots at the voting location.

"Further, we have received a sworn complaint from an election observer indicating that more than 1,700 'Door 3' non-tabulated ballots from one voting location were placed in black duffle bags that were intended to be used for tabulated ballots."

Arizona has been accused by GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake of slow-walking the election results in the race that ultimately has declared Democrat Katie Hobbs the winner.

The evidence sought by the Arizona AG's office is to be delivered before Nov. 28, which is the date of the final certification of the 2022 midterm elections in the state.