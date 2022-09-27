Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: State AG Made Right Call With Arizona's Abortion Ban

The abortion rights battle in Arizona garnered some clarity last week when a Pima County Superior Court judge's injunction freed up state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to outlaw abortions in Arizona for pregnant women beyond the timeline of 15 weeks.

And from the perspective of Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., that decision shall remain the "state-of-play" in Arizona, until further notice.

"The state AG already said [the abortion ban's] going into effect. ... and I think the AG's right on this," Biggs told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Arizona's original anti-abortion law went into effect in 1901 — or 11 years before the territory was granted official statehood (1912).

In her decision, Judge Kellie Johnson acknowledged the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, circa 1973, affirmed the right to abortion care and thus precluded Arizona's 1901 abortion ban from being enforced.

However, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24 (by a 5-4 decision), Johnson determined the injunction for the 1901 state law also should be lifted, or annulled.

Biggs says Planned Parenthood will likely appeal Johnson's court ruling.

However, regardless of that result, the Arizona congressman says, "I have no doubt [the abortion law] will be clarified when the state Legislature comes back in session."

The chaos at the United States-Mexico border is another hot-button issue among Arizonans, says Biggs, especially lethal drugs pouring into this country.

When asked about border officials reportedly seizing 1.1 million fentanyl pills at a single Arizona residence, Biggs emphatically said, "This crisis is massive! ... Law enforcement officers are at their wit's end."

Biggs also noted how drug enforcement officials say that 42% of the 1.1 million pills seized contained some form of fentanyl.

"[Fentanyl's] killing people out there. It's a poisoning" of Arizona, said Biggs, while also relaying that "uncompensated care" for illegal immigrants in Arizona hospitals has now topped out at $20 million annually.

"And that drives up other people's healthcare costs," says Biggs, who oversees Arizona's 5th Congressional District, covering a large swath of land east of metro Phoenix.

