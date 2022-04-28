Poll: Top 11 Most Popular Governors All Republicans

The latest nationwide breakdown of the most and least popular governors by Morning Consult shows the GOP dominating the approval contest, with the top 11 most-popular governors all being Republican – the first three of which control blue states.

In total, the nation's 28 Republican governors have an average approval rating of 58%, compared to an average of 51% among the 22 Democratic governors.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker scored the highest in the pack, with a resounding 74% approval rating by his constituents. Closely behind was Vermont Gov. Phil Scott at 72% and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan with 71%. All three are Republicans leading solidly blue states.

Meanwhile, Democratic Govs. Dan McKee of Rhode Island, David Ige of Hawaii, and Kate Brown of Oregon scored at the very bottom in approvals.

A whopping 54% of Oregonians disapproved of Brown's performance as governor, with only 41% approving. Ige had the same approval and similarly high disapprovals among his constituents, at 50%. Only McKee was above water amongst the three, with 42% approving of his job as governor and 40% disapproving.

Democrats also did not see one of their numbers rank towards the top until the 12th place, with Andy Beshear of Kentucky and John Carney of Delaware sneaking into the top 15 with both above 58% in approval.

"Across the country, all but eight governors are backed by 50% or more of their state's voters. And in nearly all cases, the Democrats among them are getting higher approval ratings than Biden, while more often than not drawing more cross-party support than the president and Democratic senators," wrote Morning Consult's Eli Yokley.

"Democratic governors who face contests viewed as toss-ups by The Cook Political Report are fairly popular: 55% approve of Laura Kelly in Kansas, 51% approve of Steve Sisolak in Nevada and 50% approve of Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, though 46% disapprove," he added.

The collection of surveys is based on a representative sample of at least 601 registered voters in each state between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022. The individual state surveys have an unweighted margin of error of 1 to 4%.